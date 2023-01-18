Navalign LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.9 %

PSX stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.