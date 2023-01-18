Navalign LLC Purchases 1,676 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 124.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 415.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.74.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $324.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $526.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

