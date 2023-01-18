Navalign LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6,224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,981,910 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

