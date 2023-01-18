Navalign LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 87,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

