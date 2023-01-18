Navalign LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 151,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.34. 18,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,093. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $159.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.