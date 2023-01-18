Navalign LLC Buys 8,384 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,983 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,262,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,483 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 231,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 265,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,724,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

