Navalign LLC Buys 168 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $6.46 on Wednesday, hitting $205.78. 108,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,836. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

