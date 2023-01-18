Navalign LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Navalign LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.10. 69,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,095. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

