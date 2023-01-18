Navalign LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,796. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

