Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.62. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

