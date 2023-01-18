Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Stock Down 0.6 %
Natuzzi stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.62. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Natuzzi
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natuzzi (NTZ)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.