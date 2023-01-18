Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Naturgy Energy Group

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.83) to €25.00 ($27.17) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

(Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.