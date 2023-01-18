National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.91 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

