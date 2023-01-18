Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.