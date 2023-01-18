Nano Market Capitalization Hits $101.82 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $101.82 million and $1.88 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,291.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00406435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.00811833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00102491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00587300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00209885 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

