M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,570 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $19,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,051. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day moving average is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

