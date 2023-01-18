MovieBloc Price Up 11.6% This Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $43.78 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

