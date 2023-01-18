MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $45.60 million and $8.77 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

