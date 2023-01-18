MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $44.78 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

