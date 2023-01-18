Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER) Short Interest Update

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the December 15th total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RNER traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.81. 9,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,779. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Mount Rainier Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNER. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

