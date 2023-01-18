Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Morguard North American has a 52 week low of C$13.17 and a 52 week high of C$16.21.
Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.77 million during the quarter.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.
