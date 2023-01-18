Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend by an average of 31.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

MS stock opened at $97.08 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

