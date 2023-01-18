Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $214.09 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $214.09 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00078262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00056229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000269 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,701,550 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

