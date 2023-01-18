MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,785 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 880,818 shares.The stock last traded at $10.92 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.06.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 271.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

