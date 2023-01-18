Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 79,554 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 290,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 52,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

