Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading Up 5.5%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company. Which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

