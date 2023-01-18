Midas (MIDAS) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1,234.45 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00427982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.78 or 0.30041188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00777839 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.50803075 USD and is up 11.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,240.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

