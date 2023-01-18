MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the December 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 100.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 164.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE CIF remained flat at $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,373. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

