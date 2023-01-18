MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 83.2% in December

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 161,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0112 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 96,359 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 258,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 204,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

