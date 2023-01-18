MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 83.2% in December

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 161,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $4.70.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0112 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.