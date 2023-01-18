Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Price Performance

Shares of MTPOF stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial and investment banking products and services in the Philippines, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers consumer type loans and support for the sourcing and generation of consumer business.

