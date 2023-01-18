Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metropolitan Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:MTPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Price Performance
Shares of MTPOF stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Metropolitan Bank & Trust has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.00.
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company Profile
