MetisDAO Price Tops $20.21 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $89.50 million and $2.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $20.21 or 0.00096676 BTC on major exchanges.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.05854142 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,400,435.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

