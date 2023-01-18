Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 1,071.4% in December

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 1,071.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.18. 30,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,964. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 110.71%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 800.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

