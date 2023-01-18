Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Lowered by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 994.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,506 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,088,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,743,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 165,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $277.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

