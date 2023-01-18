Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Gap Down to $36.59

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.59, but opened at $35.10. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 84.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

