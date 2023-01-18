MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Mercer Investments LLC

Mercer Investments LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 7.6% of Mercer Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded up $30.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,100.05. 6,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,583. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $914.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $880.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

