Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Membership Collective Group Stock Performance

Shares of MCG opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The firm has a market cap of $297.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 264.62%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $409,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 621,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,718.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,075.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 380,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,125 in the last ninety days. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Membership Collective Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.