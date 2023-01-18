Melcor REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
Melcor REIT Price Performance
Melcor REIT has a 52 week low of C$21.80 and a 52 week high of C$33.83.
Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.19 million during the quarter.
Featured Stories
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.