MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Update

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 604.8% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MediWound Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 102,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.99. MediWound has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDWD. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.