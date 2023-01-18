Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in December

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDIBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.78) to €9.60 ($10.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.91) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

