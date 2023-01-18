Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.50

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
