McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Cut by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in McKesson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $380.76. 8,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

