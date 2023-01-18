McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 4.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.