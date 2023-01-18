McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $274.11 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $200.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

