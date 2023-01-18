Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.31.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $359.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

