MARBLEX (MBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $51.12 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00006629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00429758 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,494.35 or 0.30165864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00749926 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.41503524 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,482,370.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.