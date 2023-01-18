Mammoth (MMT) One Day Volume Tops $20,808.20

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $19.56 million and $20,808.20 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00041827 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00233483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

MMT is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00271541 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,411.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.