MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,504 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 242,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,216,000 after acquiring an additional 65,268 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.5% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 65,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $123.23 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $155.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

