Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Update

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 52.7% from the December 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.56 on Wednesday, hitting $305.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,612. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $315.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.66 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,420 over the last three months. 24.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
