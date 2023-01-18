Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 192.4% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.81. 5,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,679. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.7515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

