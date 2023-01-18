Lumi Credits (LUMI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $150.18 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lumi Credits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00436043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.91 or 0.30607019 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00760513 BTC.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lumi Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumi Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.