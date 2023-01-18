Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 71,154 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,154 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $246.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day moving average of $228.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $552.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

